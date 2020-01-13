Family of Bailey Mearns thank public for ‘kind words’ as body formally identified by police

The family of a 21-year-old man whose body was found in Arbroath on January 10 have thanked the public for their “kind words” since the news emerged.

Police have confirmed that the body can be formally identified as Bailey Mearns.

The former Arbroath High pupil was last seen at his home in Strathairlie Avenue in the town at around 7am on January 6.

A statement released by his family said: “Maureen, Debbie and Marc would like to thank all those who shared the appeal and everyone on social media for their kind words, we are overwhelmed by how many people were thinking of him.

“We would now ask for privacy at this time as we try to come to terms with our loss, thank you.”