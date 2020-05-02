Family of 67-year-old informed following death of man who collapsed on Dundee street

Police believe they have traced the family of a man who died after collapsing on a Dundee street.

Officers launched an appeal for information after the man, who they could not identify, was found on Kinghorne Road on Thursday at about 2.15pm.

Passersby had rushed to his aid after he was found collapsed.

However the man was pronounced dead as paramedics transported him to hospital.

On Saturday police said the family of a 67-year-old local man had been informed of the tragedy.

The death is still being treated as “unexplained”, however officers do not believe it was suspicious.

A Tayside Police Division statement reads: “We believe we have identified a man found collapsed on Kinghorne Road, Dundee, who sadly died on the way to hospital.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, however, the family of a 67-year-old local man has been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious, but remains unexplained pending a post-mortem.

“The man was found lying on Kinghorne Road around 2.15pm on Thursday, April 30. The Scottish Ambulance Service and local officers attended and the man was pronounced dead en route to hospital.

“Officers would like to thank members of the public who helped the man when he was found collapsed and all those who responded to the appeal to identify him.

“Police Scotland is continuing to ask anyone who may have information about him or his movements on the day he was found to come forward. If you can help please call 101, quoting incident number 1816 of April 30 2020.”