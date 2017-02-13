Addiction support group Addaction Dundee is holding a family recovery “dryve night” on Thursday February 23.

The “safe, sober and social” night of entertainment, organised with the help of non-profit community group Just Bee Productions, will see guests entertained with live music, art, poetry and an open mic session.

Performers include the self-styled MC Louie of Glasgow hip-hop outfit Hector Bizerk.

In addition, community kitchen Soul Garden will provide homemade soup.

Dave Barrie, service manager at Addaction Dundee, said: “This event is all about having a dry night and showing that you can enjoy yourself without drugs and alcohol. You can still have fun.

“The first one was a great success so we’re hoping to build on that.”

The event takes place at the Signpost Centre on Lothian Crescent in Whitfield from 6pm-8pm.

For more information call Addaction on 01382 206888.