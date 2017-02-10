A devastated dad has told of his shock after his “beautiful, bubbly angel” died suddenly aged just one.

Daisy Dempster passed away on Saturday after suffering complications from an illness.

She was born with a heart condition — pulmonary atresia — which had required several operations and hospital stays in her short life, including two open heart surgeries.

But dad Steven, 27, told the Tele she had been on the mend and that she had responded well to treatment — before a bout of bronchitis saw her deteriorate rapidly, leaving him and mum Cori Hamilton, 27, distraught.

He said: “She was in and out of hospital, particularly with bronchitis. But she always got better.

“She went into hospital with bronchitis, she was having trouble breathing, and she passed away later that morning.

“We didn’t expect this to happen — it was totally unexpected.

“There are no words for how upset we are after this huge shock.

“She just deteriorated so quickly, we’re struggling to deal with it.

“She needed a few operations but we never thought her heart wasn’t repairable.”

Steven said that one of the hardest parts of dealing with Daisy’s loss so far had been telling her three-year-old brother Jude.

“He’s still so young,” said Steven.

“We have explained but he doesn’t seem to understand because he keeps asking where she is.

“And she loved her brother the most I think.

“They really did have a special bond.

“It was impossible not to love her — she was a lovely bubbly girl, she was our angel.

“Daisy was always happy and waving, blowing kisses to people too, even when she wasn’t feeling well.

“Everyone loved her, she was beautiful.

“We’ve received so many messages of support and condolence, which we are so grateful for, and we’re just grieving together for now.”

Daisy had a congenital heart defect, in which her pulmonary artery was completely obstructed from birth.

Children with this condition can live a relatively normal life — once treatment has corrected the defect — although the heart will always function in a different way.

The tot will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Steven’s cousin Euan Cobb has set up a crowdfunding page to help the young family from Charleston while they try to come to terms with Daisy’s loss.

The target of £3,000 had almost been reached today, less than a week after it was set up. Steven said he was grateful to those who had contributed and that the money would be welcome as he has just been laid off from his job.

He said: “I’ve been working as a mechanic but the jobs just aren’t there at the moment, so I’d been given a month to find something else.

“But obviously with this, it’s not my priority right now.

“Cori also goes down to half pay as she’s been off work a few months — she needed time off to look after Daisy — so we have been worried about money.

“Euan’s crowdfunder will help us a lot.”

Euan said in his appeal for help: “As many of you may know, my cousin Steven and his fiancee Cori lost their beautiful baby girl Daisy at the weekend.

“She never had an easy life from the start but always got through everything that was thrown at her, such a strong little girl she was. It has been an emotional roller coaster from the start.

“They have been through way too much this past year-and-a-half and do not deserve to have to go through this also.

“They are the most caring and genuine people I’ve ever met and would go out of their way to help anybody out.

“I can’t begin to imagine how they must be feeling at this moment in life.”