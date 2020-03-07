Family left devastated after brazen thief breaks into their Dundee home while they slept

A gutted mum has admitted she and her family don’t feel safe in their specially-adapted home after a brazen thief broke in while they slept.

Caryann McDermott, a full-time carer for her daughter who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, was left horrified after the crook sneaked into the house and nicked a haul of items, leaving her hopes of getting away on an upcoming holiday in tatters.

The burglar pocketed £250 that Caryann had saved for her cousin’s hen do in Ireland, along with two sets of karate uniform and a pile of clothes belonging to her 14-year-old son.

The criminal also made off with a handbag belonging to the 45-year-old’s mum, who is currently in hospital after suffering a stroke.

The handbag contained over £100 in cash, along with various items of great sentimental value which included pictures of Caryann’s late brother.

The family first moved into their disabled access home in the Hilltown in 2018 after more than a decade of waiting.

Caryann’s oldest daughter Charlie McDonald, 26, has cerebral palsy, and had to be carried up and down the stairs before they moved into their new house two years ago.

Charlie, who was born three-and-a-half months premature, is also visually impaired and had to undergo a double hip replacement operation in February 2018.

The house on the Alexander Street development was supposed to transform the family’s lives – but they have been left fearing for their safety after the house was targeted.

Caryann said: “We waited so long for this house and we’re so grateful to the council for giving it to us, but we just don’t feel safe here anymore.

“So much has gone, so that means no holiday for me and my mum’s money is gone too.

“My mum is not well at Ninewells just now and she’s worried about all of this.

“I feel really guilty about losing her purse, since it was at my house and I was supposed to look after it.

“I’m absolutely devastated that this has happened. I keep realising that more and more things have gone missing.

“I never really get to go on holidays because of my son and daughter, but my cousin is getting married and having a hen weekend in Ireland soon, so I’d saved up some money in my living room drawer, which has all been stolen.

“They also stole a pile of my son’s clothes that we were planning to sell, along with some of his karate gear.”

It is believed that the thug gained access to the property earlier this week through the back door while the family were asleep.

The full-time carer said: “We must have all been in bed when he broke into the house.

“If they came in through the back door then we wouldn’t have known they were in the house.

“I can’t help but think what would have happened if my son had come down the stairs for a drink of water during the process, or if the robber had gotten into my daughters room.

“Her room is the closest to the living room, and I dread to think what could have happened if he’d gotten in here.”

While the robbery has been traumatic for the family, Caryann said that they’ve had lots of support.

She added: “All of my family have been so supportive, everyone’s been great. I really know I’m loved.”