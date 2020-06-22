Family lead tributes to prominent Dundee business owner

Tribute has been paid to a former Lawside Academy pupil who became a prominent business owner in the city.

Jacqui Croal, who worked behind the counter in the Dog Food Shop on Dock Street, Discovery Crafts and Needlework shop on Commercial Street and Mitchford Fashions on Blackness Road sadly passed away last week, aged 79 years.

She worked alongside her husband, Fraser, in the pet food store for a number of years whilst branching out into other businesses.

Her son, Mike Strachan, led the tributes today to his mother, who once appeared on an album cover for the esteemed Dundonian accordion player, Arthur Spink.

Mike, 50, added: “Mum always had a decent head for business. The Dog Food Shop had been been in the family for decades.

“The craft shop on Commercial Street was there for around 15-20 years and Mitchford Fashions was on Blackness Road in the late eighties.”

As well as running a number of successful businesses she also ran a Super Slim club from the late seventies that was held in the RGR Hall in Lochee amongst other venues in Angus and Tayside.

Mike recounts a moment when Academy Award winner, Jane Fonda personally wrote a letter to his mum regarding the classes.

He added: “Mum ran a Jane Fonda workout and Jane actually got in contact with her to advise her to stop using her name as part of the classes.

“Slimming clubs were massive at the time and despite the letter from Jane, the classes were hugely successful.”

As well as working tirelessly in the local business community, the pensioner was also an accomplished pianist and also taught the piano to many people across Dundee.

Mike added: “Mum had always been an extremely busy person. She also did a lot of volunteering for Childline as well.”

Jacqui passed away peacefully at Ninewells Hospital and his survived by her children Mike, Ally and step-daughter Lesley.