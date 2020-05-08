Family lead tributes to ‘amazing’ woman, 90, who died from coronavirus at Broughty Ferry care home

A woman has paid tribute to her “strong” and “amazing” grandmother who died at a Broughty Ferry care home after testing positive for coronavirus.

Alexina Cunningham, known as Zena, passed away at Lochleven Care Home on May 3, less than 48 hours after celebrating a visit from a pipe band to the home.

Her sister Betty had died in Cornwall just over a week earlier, also from Covid-19.

Zena, who turned 90 in February, had only been admitted to the care home in January following a period of poor health.

On April 28 she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Born in Dundee, Zena had spent 55 years living in the same house in Menzieshill before her admission to the facility.

Her granddaughter, Nik Ryan, has said that she will always be remembered as the “life and soul of the party”.

© Supplied

Nik, who now lives in El Paso with her family, said: “She was just amazing. She was fun, caring, helpful and loved a coffee and a cake.

“She never, ever drank and was always the life and soul of a room; she’d be the last one to leave a party because she’d be dancing and having a good time.

© Supplied

“She loved listening to music too. She had an Alexa and would ask it to play songs.”

Zena spent much of her life working as a seamstress, beginning her career at Thomas Justice & Sons.

During her career, she worked for all the major department stores in the city – and her workmanship was highly regarded by all her managers.

“She was amazing at her job. As long as I can remember she was doing that. I remember her working as a team with a man, he designed the curtains and she made them all,” Nik added.

© Supplied

“She loved her job. She helped make some of my mum’s wedding dress when she got married.”

To perk up staff and residents at the care home during lockdown, Nik’s brother, Sean, had arranged for a pipe band and drummer to perform on May 1.

Nik, 33, had previously shared a photograph with the Tele of Zena enjoying the celebrations.

“She was so strong,” Nik said.

“She’s actually struggled the past year with her health and she fought everything. We thought she was going to fight this.

“The picture we sent to the Tele was just Friday. My mum had been called on Thursday and told that her breathing was bad.

“So my brother organised a pipe band and drummer to go down and perform for all the care residents and the staff. The care she’d received had been amazing.

“She stood at the window, watched the whole thing and waved like the queen.

© Supplied

“She loved it. The nurse was saying that she had talked about it all day and then, from Friday night, she just deteriorated.

“It was like her farewell – but we didn’t know that at the time. Obviously she’s not going to get a proper funeral now and it’s hard for me because I’m here and I’m stuck, unable to get home.

“We’re going to have a party and a memorial for her when everything is cleared up and I’m able to travel back. We’ll go for afternoon tea too, because that was her favourite thing.

© Supplied

“But it’s just not fair. She was somebody who had come through the war, who was 90-years-old, and who had received a letter from the Queen for celebrating her diamond anniversary with my granddad. To go through this just seems so unfair.”

Zena’s son-in-law Michael added: “The family will remember Zena as the person who was always there for them whenever they needed her, whether that be for advice or a sub until payday – they knew they could always rely on her to help out.

“One memory that stands out is when Zena was provided with the lottery numbers and she confused them with the numbers she had put on.

“Seeing the winning numbers on television and the numbers she had were the same she thought she had won the jackpot. I think it took a few hours to get her down and explain she had mixed up the numbers.

“Zena meant the world to all her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed, but we can take comfort now that she is no longer suffering and has been reunited with her great true love and husband of 62 years, Jim.”

© Supplied

Zena was married to Jim Cunningham for 62 years, and was the youngest child of 13. She was the last surviving sibling following Betty’s death.

© Supplied

Nik said: “Betty was down south in Cornwall. It’s sad because they were the last of the 13.”

So far 12 people have died at Lochleven as a result of the pandemic, including Zena and dementia nurse Karen Hutton, 58.

Andrew Chalmers-Gall, manager of Lochleven Care Home, said: “This is a very difficult time for everyone so the response from Zena’s family in arranging such a beautiful tribute was appreciated by all of the staff and residents at Lochleven.

“Zena was a wonderful woman and, like all of our residents, was part of what makes Lochleven such a special place.

“Our staff have been working tirelessly to keep spirits high and our residents safe, in circumstances none of us ever expected to have to face.

“The families of all of our residents have been incredibly supportive since this situation began.

“To have their effort recognised like this means the world to our staff and makes them even more determined to give their all for our residents.”