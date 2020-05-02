Family lead tributes as hundreds remember beloved Douglas lollipop lady

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to a very popular lollipop lady who treated the children of Douglas “like her own”.

Eileen Alexander admitted in her own words that she had lived a “good life” in a recent Facebook video shared by her grand-daughter Steffanie Vivian.

Without a doubt, many former pupils at Douglas Primary School during the ’70s, ’80s and early ’90s thought Eileen made their lives better too.

The 88-year-old sadly passed away this week after suffering from a stroke.

Her younger sister Pat Perry, 82, shared fond memories of their time together, including an infamous incident when Eileen galloped on horseback through Dundee.

Pat said the volume of messages and bouquets received by the family this week had been “incredible”.

“Eileen’s door was always open to everyone, she was always laughing and she loved her job as a lollipop lady, her pockets were always full of sweets for the kids,” she commented.

Eileen met her husband, Jim, in the Bleach Works on Pitkerro Road before going on to have three children.

She worked in 28 Group Royal Observer Corps on Douglas Road during the 1950s, which Pat said she “loved doing”.

Pat added: “The story that will stick with me though was she loved animals. She rented a black horse from behind the old picture house on the Hilltown. We were just in our teens.

“I was on a push bike and she was riding the black stallion down the Kingsway, this was obviously before there was a lot of traffic but she was galloping along – could you imagine that now?”

Pat spoke to Eileen on the phone every day but knew something was wrong last when she was unable to get hold of her.

“She’d suffered a stroke in her home and unfortunately never regained consciousness after she went into Ninewells Hospital,” Pat explained.

“She’ll be remembered by so many people in Douglas. Many children she had seen during her time as a lollipop lady would still go and visit her with their own children.

“Eileen tried to help those suffering with addiction as well in the community. Like I said, her door was open to everyone.

“I don’t have social media but I’ve heard there have been a number of tributes from the local community which has been nice to hear, she treated everyone the same.

“She’ll love the fact we are doing this tribute for her. She was no stranger to the papers.”

Steffanie – who is one of five grandchildren – described her gran as her “best friend”. She said Eileen had taken a step back from her lollipop lady duties in the early 90’s to help raise her, as her mother returned to work.

She added: “Gran was never out of the paper, my dad told me she held a street party at Kemnay Gardens that featured – honestly, she was some woman.

“She was also in the paper for flying a glider on her 78th birthday and various other things. I visited her three times in the hospital after she was admitted so I was able to say goodbye.

“I know she could hear me as she was squeezing my hand so tight on the first visit. The last time I visited she was so peaceful, just sleeping and she passed away the next day.”

Pat said although it will be a small funeral service they may look to do a celebration of her life once the current lockdown situation has eased.