The family of an iconic Dundee musician said it would be an “honour” if a memorial was erected within the city.

Family and friends paid tribute to The Associates front man last week to mark 20 years since his death.

Billy MacKenzie rose to fame in the early 80s and produced a number of albums as a solo artist.

Now fresh calls have been made from local fans to create a tribute for the musician within the city.

Billy’s sister, Helen, 50, said the family has been “overwhelmed” by the response from the community since the 20th anniversary tribute.

She added: “Billy touched so many lives in the city.

“The reaction has been overwhelming and we would be honoured if something was done in order to remember Billy.”

Alex, 48, Billy’s younger brother, said: “I’m sure the idea has been bandied about in the past but nothing materialised.

“He already has one of the city buses marked with his name.

“It would certainly be an honour for the whole family if something was to happen.”

Alex added: “Since the article went in the Tele, people have been saying what a great guy he was.

“People are still listening to his music to this day.

“Any kind of honour would be great for the family.

“He was one of Dundee’s sons who did good in the music industry.”

Fans online have already suggested a plaque within the city centre or even the Stobswell area, where he lived and worked for a period.

Alex added: “It wouldn’t be my place to comment on what was to be done.

“I can see the statue in my head though with his beret on and a whippet beside him — that’s how everyone remembers him.”

Councillor Lynne Short, who represents the Maryfield ward, said she would fully support a tribute for the musician.

She continued: “Certainly I am all for promoting Dundonians who put the city on the map.

“There is the possibility we can do something with the community gardens on Robertson Street.

“Billy was synonymous with the Stobswell area.

“If it is an idea people are behind I would certainly be happy to putting my energy into supporting it.”