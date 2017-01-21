Huge happy birthday good wishes to Jennifer Samuels.

She’s just celebrated the big five-oh and sister Mary Kell and her family travelled south to England from their home in Ardler for the event.

That’s because Jennifer married herself a Geordie and today lives in Hebburn, just south of Newcastle — but she’s still a Lochee lass at heart!

Something few people know about Jennifer is that she’s a tireless charity worker.

She’s a member of HCPT, a UK-wide organisation that takes children on pilgrimages to Lourdes, a place of major spiritual significance since visions of the Virgin Mary were seen there in the 1850s.

In following years, numerous people were cured of illness by drinking and bathing in the Lourdes spring.

Today, some six million people visit every year.

“One of the misconceptions people have is that this is all about religion,” explained Jennifer.

“It’s not — you don’t have to be especially spiritual or even Catholic to benefit from a trip to Lourdes.

“The children we take can have disabilities. Others have suffered a bereavement or have been disadvantaged in other ways.

“The main purpose of the trips is to give the children respite and a new experience where they are the centre of everything.”

Jennifer set up her branch of HCPT in Tyneside (Group 38) eight years ago.

And get this, she’s a mum of three, a full-time children’s nurse and she fosters too.

Amazing!