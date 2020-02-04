Tuesday, February 4th 2020 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Family ‘heartbroken’ as body found by Tayside police in search for missing city woman

by Steven Rae
February 4, 2020, 12:42 pm Updated: February 4, 2020, 1:10 pm
Post Thumbnail
The body of a woman has been found in Perth.

Police confirmed earlier today a body had been discovered in the city.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Maryanne Dick have been informed.

The woman was reported missing after last being seen in the Pullar Terrace area around 10pm on Saturday.

After sharing a plea to help trace the 46-year-old, Maryanne’s daughter Emma posted on Twitter to say the family were “heartbroken” at the news.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “The body of a woman has been found in Perth. The family of missing woman Maryanne Dick have been informed and our thoughts are with them.”

