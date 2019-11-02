Family hails pet’s return as cat found more than four months after going missing

A cat has proven it has nine lives after it was discovered more than four months after going missing.

The Oudneys were in for an emotional reunion after Baxter was found earlier this week.

Mum Denise said it was an end to months of upset for the family, which includes her three teenage daughters, after the eight-year-old moggy went missing in June.

She explained: “We moved from the Moncreiffe area to the new Bellway homes off the Glasgow Road, Perth, in June.

“One day, we let Baxter and his sister out. She went one way and he went the other, she returned and he didn’t. We were upset and went looking for Baxter but there was no sign of him.

“We put appeals out with Cats Protection and Missing Pets Perth and Kinross Scotland for anyone finding him to get in touch.

There were lots of sightings, but still no Baxter to be found.

“We were devastated, gave up hope and brought another cat into our home.”

However, after four months out in the open, Baxter was found.

Denise added: “Someone who has a dog walking company thought they spotted Baxter up near the Travelodge at Broxden and sent us a picture.

“It was him, so I had the area staked out and we became re-united with Baxter.

“He’s a bit the worse for wear but it’s great to have him back.”

Baxter is just one of many pets who go missing from the Perth and Kinross area on a yearly basis.

Katie McCandless-Thomas, pictured, who runs the Missing Pets Perth and Kinross Scotland website, said: “In the eight years I have been running the site, about 3,000 missing pets have been found.

“It’s not just cats and dogs but rabbits, chickens, horses, birds of prey and even a gekko. Some have been found near to their homes, others far away – and two cats were found after being missing for three years.

“It’s such a great feeling to re-unite folk with their lost pets. I network with Missing Pets Dundee and Angus and Fife missing pets group Dana’s Angels so we can put details out over a wide area in an effort to make sure wandering pets are returned safe.”