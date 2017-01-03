A family of three generations of gnomes found in the Dundee Strathmore Travelodge was among the most bizarre items left behind at Scottish hotels in 2016.

A forty year old teddy bear belonging to a CEO, a suitcase full of square sausage, a case of energy drink Red Bull, a pair of pointe ballet shoes and a water colour of Loch Lomond also made the list of most interesting items in hotel chain Travelodge’s Lost and Found office in Scotland.

One CEO staying at Edinburgh Central was in such a hurry to get to his meeting that he forgot his teddy bear, which has been his companion for forty years.

Tickets to see Adele in concert were left behind in Glasgow Central and a suitcase of Scottish square sausage discovered in Dumfries.

The full list of bizarre items left behind by Travelodge’s leisure and business customers in Scotland are listed below:

*Case of red bull (Aberdeen Justice Mill Lane)

*Village of garden gnomes (Dundee Strathmore)

*A forty year old teddy bear belonging to a CEO (Edinburgh Central)

*A Matrice drone, still in its box (Glasgow Queen Street)

*A suitcase full of Scottish square sausage (Dumfries)

*A doll’s house made to look like Balmoral Castle (Aberdeen Central)

*Tickets to see Adele in Concert (Glasgow Central)

*A water colour of Loch Lomond (Fort William)

*A suitcase of tartan fabric samples for home interiors (Ayr)

*A stamp collection (Edinburgh Mussleburgh)

*A pair of pointe ballet shoes (Inverness)