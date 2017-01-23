Family of Dundee dad Craig fundraising for cancer charity

In the aftermath of Craig Mitchell’s cancer diagnosis, a fundraising page was set up by his wife Danielle and sister Elaine.

The pair are vowing to walk 10,000 steps a day throughout the month of March for charity and have already raised £580 for Cancer Research UK.

According to the charity, oesophageal cancer rates are rising in the UK, and it’s one of the hardest cancers to treat.

It’s the sixth most common cause of cancer-related deaths and survival rates are poor.

Elaine, a 35-year-old chartered accountant, said: “What everyone is telling us is that this type of cancer is becoming more common but it’s very hard to treat.

“By the time it is diagnosed it has usually already spread.

“It’s a cancer that is particularly seen in men but normally in older males, not those Craig’s age.

“So it’s about raising awareness to other people. If you have acid reflux and it doesn’t go away after three weeks, you need to go to a doctor and keep persisting.”

Elaine said that she and Danielle will do all they can to raise money and awareness of oesophageal cancer.

She said: “Craig will be remembered as a kind-hearted son, father, husband, brother and uncle.

“If we can do something that will help someone else’s loved one, that would be fantastic.

“We’re doing the ‘Walk all over Cancer’ — 10,000 steps a day in March — but we will raise money for the cause for the rest of our lives.”

Anyone who wishes to contribute to their effort can visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/get-walking-for-craigy-boy.