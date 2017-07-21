Family fun at Dino School at Dundee’s Overgate

The Overgate shopping centre is inviting families to get involved with Dino School, a free two-day dinosaur event taking place this weekend.

Located on the lower mall next to Costa, Dino School invites guests to meet school secretary Mrs Bones, before listening to educational stories and taking part in lessons led by Professor T Rex, head of palaeontology.

There are also quizzes, dino drawing sessions and a sand pit dino dig which reveals a mysterious dinosaur egg that has been cracked open. Can you help track down the missing dino junior?

Participants should take a camera for the Dino School graduation where they will be presented with a graduation certificate from Mrs Bones.

Dino School runs from 11am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, a special page on the Overgate website features a fun game for everyone to play — and a chance to win a dinosaur hamper and Overgate shopping vouchers.

Centre manager Malcolm Angus said the event was “unmissable”.