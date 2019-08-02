Family fun day being held this weekend in aid of special Carnoustie boy Blake

A special fundraising day is being held this weekend to raise money for a young boy suffering from a rare genetic condition.

The Bake Off for Blake is being held at Forbes of Kingennie country park this Sunday for seven-year-old Blake McMillan who was diagnosed with MECP 2 Duplication Syndrome at just three-weeks-old.

The condition leaves him unable to walk, talk or eat and he requires 24-hour care.

The money raised from the fun day will go towards getting special equipment to help Blake as he gets older.

His mum Jenny Howe spoke about the challenges the family faces in dealing with his illness.

She said: “You wake up in the morning not knowing what the day has in store for you.

“You face a life of hospital appointments and it becomes a juggling act.”

Previous fundraisers have focused on rasing money for research into treating the condition – a cause close to Jenny’s heart.

She said: “The research side of things is something very important to me.

“Hopefully the research being done will eventually be able to reverse the condition.”

Jenny admitted Blake’s diagnoses came as a shock to the family.

She said: “It was devastating to hear that your child has something like this.

“When you’re pregnant you have an idea what your child’s life is going to be like so to be told they would never be able to do these things is heartbreaking.”

Close family friend, Denise Black is one of those helping organise this weekend’s event at Forbes of Kingennie.

She said: “There will be fun for all the family to enjoy on the day.

“The Mini Professors will be running interactive experiments and there will be a bouncy castle there as well.

“A barbecue is also being put on by Forbes of Kingennie and there will be lots of stalls selling crafts and sweet goods.”

A raffle has also been organised and there are plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Denise said: “We’ve got great things such as a signed Dundee United football and lunch for two at Rama Thai.

“Forbes of Kingennie are giving us a voucher for a mid-week stay in boathouse lodge for one night also.”

Bake Off for Blake runs from 11am-2pm.