Family-friendly interactive showcasing Medieval Mechanics launched in Dundee

A new family-friendly show showcasing Medieval Mechanics has been launched in Dundee.

The 20-minute interactive show is available at the Dundee Science Centre and will run regularly throughout the day from Monday September 2 to Friday January 31 2020.

The show will highlight a range of equipment and military technologies dating back to the Middle Ages, how they worked, and who used them.

The shows will take visitors on a journey of medieval weapons, from the longbow and bed of nails, to catapults and trebuchets, before moving on to gunpowder and cannons.

Matt Williamson, public programme developer, said: “Today we think of medieval times as being simple and primitive but, in reality, there were actually some very careful and sophisticated designs involved during what was a period of some pretty major technological advances.

“We’re inviting visitors to take a step back in time, and find out how people protected themselves, and their buildings throughout one of the most volatile periods of history.”