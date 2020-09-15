Family fears for pet pheasant who ran away from Pitkerro home

A Pitkerro woman has been left fearing for her new pet pheasant after it escaped a week ago.

Ana Lopes said she is “scared” for Eva’s life after the bird ran away from her Mossgiel Crescent home on Wednesday.

The pet, which had only been with the family a matter of days, escaped while Ava’s husband cleaned out the enclosure.

She said: “One of our dogs got in while my husband was cleaning out the birds’ cage at night, and it ended up jumping on our pheasant, Eva.

“She got scared and somehow found a way out. The dog was able to catch her again but my husband was worried she would get really badly hurt, so he said to drop it.

“She ran off and that was it, we haven’t seen her since.”

Eva’s escape has left the family very concerned for her safety.

The 28-year-old nurse said: “I’m scared for her, she’s never been outside like this before.

“She was born in an incubator and she grew up on a farm around humans, so she’s not used to anything and she’s very timid.

“She likes to hide under bushes, which makes her even harder to find.

“We live in an area with lots of cats and one of them is very good at catching birds.

“We’ve been looking for her but so far we haven’t had any luck, the more time that she spends outside the less of a chance we have of finding her.”

Ana and her husband aren’t the only ones who have been left devastated by Eva’s escape, with her companion, Red, heartbroken at her absence.

Ana added: “I was really hoping that she would hear the male, he’s being calling ever since she left.

“After she ran away he was calling for her every day.”

While circumstances may seem bleak for Ana, there is still some chance her feathered friend may be found.

After a social media post asked people to keep an eye out for the bird, Eva was spotted in nearby Kerrystone Court on Friday.

Someone commented: “It came flying into my house and smacked my friend in the face around 2-3pm then flew back out over the fence beside Brooksbank.”

Ana has asked anyone who spots her bird to leave out some seeds, peanuts or kale for her and contact 07479213709.