Family ‘extremely concerned’ as police appeal to trace missing Angus man

Police say the family of a missing Angus man are “extremely concerned” following his disappearance.

Kevin Nicoll was last seen at an address on Burnside Place, Ferryden, near Montrose, at about 11.25am on Friday.

The 37-year-old is white, slim, and has short, brown hair. When last seen he was wearing jeans, a blue jacket, blue trainers and a black backpack.

Inspector Mahboob Ahmad, of Dundee’s West Bell Street Police Station, said: “Our concern for Kevin is growing and he has never been reported missing before.

“His family are extremely concerned about him and we’re appealing to anyone who might’ve seen someone fitting Kevin’s description to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 1134 of October 18 2019.