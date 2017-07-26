The future of the Mill o’ Mains family fun day hangs in the balance after a blaze destroyed the Dundee community hub.

Local residents were still in shock after the pavilion was left in ruins following a major blaze.

An investigation is now under way into the incident, with police and fire officials involved.

Yvonne Mullen, 55, chairwoman of Mill o’ Mains Community Pavilion, said discussions have started to see if the annual event can still go ahead.

The fun day — which was scheduled to take place next week — is one of a number of activities which could be cancelled after the devastating fire.

Fire crews battled the blaze for several hours on Sunday while distraught children looked on in tears.

The site is currently cordoned off by police tape while a full investigation is being carried out to establish the cause of the fire.

Regular community hub users believe the fire was started after a blue wheelie bin and tyres were set alight.

Yvonne said she was “devastated” by what had happened but vowed to do all she can to ensure kids can have a great summer.

She said: “We are still going to keep the fun and food programme running throughout the summer.

“We held the event in the park on Monday and it was great so many of the community including parents and kids came along.

“There are a few trips scheduled which are still going ahead. The annual fun day was planned for next week.

“Obviously the area is cordoned off at the moment while the police and the fire service investigate, so the fun day is up in the air at the moment.”

She added: “We would ideally want it to still go ahead. We have already been in discussions as to how we can make it go ahead by using other premises within the community.

“There is also the possibility of using portable cabins and portable toilets in the short term. A lot of equipment was also destroyed in the fire so that is another issue we would have to address for the fun day to go ahead.

“There has been a great response from the community and organisations looking to help us in our hour of need. At the end of the day we don’t want the kids to have a bad memory of this summer because of the fire.

“We are looking at the potential of organising more field trips to ensure there are still activities for kids to enjoy for the remainder of the holidays.

“The community centre was used by everyone — both young and old – and things like a job club and foodbanks were also operating out of the hub, as well as fitness classes.

“We are devastated this has happened but the response has been incredible.”