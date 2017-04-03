The family of legendary Dundee ice hockey star Joe Guilcher have appealed to the public to help find his treasured top before he is laid to rest on Friday.

Guilcher, who played for the Dundee Rockets from 1969 until the mid-80s, recently died aged 69 after a battle with cancer.

In the early 2000s, he lent his Rockets shirt to the All Stars pub on Commercial Street to display it as memorabilia.

However, in 2006 – the same year he was diagnosed with cancer – he returned to collect the shirt after the pub closed down, only to find that it was missing.

His step-daughter, Rhonda McKay, said it would mean “everything” if the shirt turned up.

Rhonda, 41, said: “We want to return it to him before we lay him to rest on Friday. He always wanted to get it back but getting better took precedence. It would mean everything if we got it back.”

She added: “The manager of the bar had gone around a few sports personalities in Dundee asking for memorabilia to lend to the pub and Joe put his Rockets top in.

“He gave them a letter too saying it was on loan to the pub and that it remained his property.

“He was prompt in going to get it back when the pub was closing up but when he went back everything else as there but the shirt was gone. We don’t know what happened to it.”

Craigie resident Rhonda has promised that no questions would be asked if the shirt had been taken unscrupulously.

“I’ve spoken to the pub’s owners and they’ve been quite helpful, but they don’t know what happened to it either.

“It could be with someone who doesn’t know the background – we’re not interested in how they got it. All we want is for it to be returned to him.”

if you have any information about Joe’s shirt, contact Rhonda by emailing rhonda.mckay@sky.com.