A total of £370 has been donated to Dcafe in Broughty Ferry in memory of former Kings Cross Hospital auxiliary nurse Veronica Dorward.

Dcafe provides support, friendship, advice and activities to people who are affected by dementia and their families.

Veronica’s daughter, Catrina Boal, said: “My mum loved her job and took pride in her work. She talked so fondly of the patients and staff and the friendships she developed.

“She passed away with Alzheimer’s in January but with such courage and dignity.

“We collected the money during my mum’s funeral and we know she would have wanted to donate it to the cafe.”