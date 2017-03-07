Family ‘devastated’ as Liam, 14, found dead

The family of a schoolboy found dead at the weekend have spoken of their ‘devastation’ following his passing.

Liam McAlpine’s body was discovered at his home address on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes on Sunday.

Police say an investigation into the 14-year-old Glenrothes High School pupil’s death is ongoing.

A statement from Liam’s family, released through Police Scotland, read: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother Liam McAlpine.

“We wish to be left in private to mourn.”

Detective Inspector June Peebles added: “Liam’s death is a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family, friends and classmates at this very difficult time.

“We are continuing our enquiries into Liam’s death. We would ask anyone with information to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

We’ll have more on this story in tonight’s Evening Telegraph.