Family comes first as Dundee Labour MSP Jenny Marra to stand down

Labour MSP Jenny Marra has announced she will be standing down ahead of next year’s Scottish Parliament election.

As reported in The Courier, Dundee-based politician cited family commitments as she confirmed she will not seek re-election in 2021.

Ms Marra gave birth to her second son at Ninewells Hospital during the nationwide lockdown in April.

In a letter to the city’s Labour Party branch, the North East Scotland list MSP confirmed she would not contest the Dundee City West seat.

Ms Marra said her job as a politician is taking her away from her children too frequently during week days, evenings and even weekends.

However she has not ruled out returning to a role within the Labour party in the future and said she would continue to fight to get the party “back to government in Scotland”.

She wrote: “I am writing to inform you of my decision not to seek re-selection on the Labour Party’s North East regional list and to withdraw my candidacy for Dundee City West at the forthcoming Holyrood election.

“As you know, my second son arrived this year. I have decided that my role as MSP takes me away from my young children too much during the week in Edinburgh but also at evening meetings and weekend commitments.

“I know that working mothers everywhere balance commitments, but I have taken the decision to spend these early years with my children and would hope to serve the party again at some point in the future.”

She added: “It has been the privilege of my life to represent the people of North East Scotland and to speak on behalf of the citizens of Dundee in many campaigns over my ten years in parliament.

“I am proud to have campaigned long and hard for decommissioning work in Dundee and for greater investment in the city.

“I learned so much from my parliamentary role: chairing the audit committee for the past five years, taking the human trafficking bill to the statute book and standing up for women’s sex-based rights in the face of aggressive challenge.

“For all these opportunities I am grateful to the Labour voters in Dundee and north-east Scotland and to local party members for their trust, advice and support.”

Ms Marra said: “I remain steadfastly committed to our party, its values and our goals, as I have been over the last 26 years.

“I intend to continue to play my part in getting Labour back to government in Scotland and the UK to improve public services and give all families the hope of a more secure and prosperous future.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve. It has been a privilege.”

Ms Marra was re-elected to Holyrood as a regional MSP for North East Scotland in 2016 after losing out to the SNP’s Joe FitzPatrick in the Dundee City West seat.