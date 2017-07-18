A Dundee family have been “pounding the pavements” in preparation for next month’s Kiltwalk.

Amber Reid, 38, said her family will be donning their kilts for the six-mile “Wee Wander” to raise vital funds for the Friends of Blackness.

The Reid clan — including Amber’s husband Jonathon and their children Darci, 9, and Eden, 7 — are “buzzing” to be a part of Dundee’s first Kiltwalk.

The Kiltwalk, which was first launched in 2011 and is this year being supported by the Tele, has helped to transform lives from Scotland to the Sahara.

Entrants will also be raising money for their chosen charities.

Darci and Eden attend Blackness Primary School, and Amber said her family are hoping to raise funds to transform a section of the playground.

She said: “A number of families from Blackness Primary will be involved in the Kiltwalk.

“The Friends of Blackness has been raising funds since Christmas to try to bring the old Victorian playground into the 21st Century.

“They are looking to transform it into an environment where kids can play and learn.”

The new and improved playground will include a new eco area and climbing frames.

Amber said: “Plans to transform the playground will start taking shape in October and the kids are really excited to see how the new area will look.

“Friends of Blackness is trying to raise £85,000.

“Some of this will come from grants but parents and families have been involved in activities since Easter to raise funds. We would love to raise more than £500.

“The kids are buzzing about the walk. Hopefully the weather will be nice on the day but we’ll have the ponchos on standby.

“We’ve been out doing a bit of walking to get us up to speed.”

There are three different walks to choose from: six miles, 11 miles and 25 miles.

All the walks finish at the Kiltwalk Village at Blue Seaway Playground, Monifieth Beach.

To sign up, visit thekiltwalk.co.uk.