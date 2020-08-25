Family bonding time during lockdown for Dundee dad and son

The stresses and strains of lockdown were ones that many families would not have faced before.

However, the crisis also served to strengthen the bonds between relatives, young and old, facing unprecedented uncertainty about jobs, schools and money.

Single dad Howey Ejegi, who lives near The Law area, said the period spent with son Jaivon, 10, is one he will cherish.

Model and fashion blogger Howey, who is originally from Nigeria, said: “It has given my son Jaivon and I real time to bond and to grow closer than ever.”

“Jaivon goes to Fintry Primary School and to begin with he was pretty stressed about not seeing his friends.

“At the start we were also having an upheaval with moving houses and I’m a single dad so I was pretty worried about how things would turn out.”

But Howey said he and Jaivon’s mum, Charmaine Thompson, worked together to co-parent through the difficult time and things worked out much better than he expected.

He said: “I believe we have actually grown closer as a family as a result and I think it has created a very strong bond between Jaivon and myself that might not have grown so strong otherwise.

“There obviously wasn’t much modelling going on for me so it allowed me to get involved in all sorts of activities with Jaivon.

“As a dad I felt it was my responsibility to make this time work for Jaivon and keep him occupied and entertained as well as educated.

“I know he had various worries about the virus and would he be in danger of catching it back at school.

“However, I have spoken to his school and been along and am happy that it is very well organised with lots of safety measure in place so I tried to reassure him there was nothing to worry about.”

Howey said that he had received a lot of help throughout lockdown from the Scottish Government’s Parent Club and Back to School campaign.