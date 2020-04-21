Dundee family ‘blown away’ as £75,000 target raised in just over four weeks for cancer nurse

The family of a Dundee woman battling a rare cancer have thanked the public for helping to smash a fundraising target to pay for vital treatment.

Last month the Tele revealed Ninewells Hospital cancer nurse Jillian Steedman needed £75,000 to help get private treatment, after she was given a stage four diagnosis.

Jillian’s brother-in-law, Alex Steedman has now revealed that the crowdfunder has already surpassed that initial target, a little more than four weeks after it was launched.

The family has had support friends, local businesses, former patients and even complete strangers.

Alex said due to the coronavirus pandemic the plan of getting treatment privately in Germany was on hold – however, if more money continues to come in it might mean that similar, but more expensive, procedures in Glasgow could be a possibility.

Alex added: “We’ve been blown away by the response in just over four weeks. I never would have envisaged reaching this sum at this stage – I thought maybe £20,000 to £30,000 would be good going.

“Robert and Jillian have been overwhelmed. Jillian is obviously a cancer nurse and now she’s seen the effects that this can bring from both sides.

“The response we’ve had locally and further afield has been incredible, given the lockdown it has made it more difficult to raise the money but the generosity by everyone has given us every opportunity to help Jillian.

“The treatment in Germany was obviously what the original target was set up in mind for.

“Given we still continue to receive donations we are going to keep going with the fundraising and see if we can get the treatment closer to home in Glasgow.”

Due to the incredible sum of money raised, the family is now giving thought to establishing “Fundraising For Jillian” as a recognised charity which could help other people in the future.

Alex added: “Jillian as I’ve said has seen the effects that cancer can bring from both sides. Given the work that has gone into raising the funds by a number of people she’s wants us long-term to continue this work for others.

“We’d obviously need to register the charity but that is something we are certainly looking at the moment with the potential of helping others.

“Even in these challenging times the people of Dundee have helped to raise this money and we as a family won’t forget that.”

