A dad is appealing for help after Harry Potter books belonging to his late wife were mistakenly given to a charity shop.

Billy Shepherd and his 16-year-old daughter, Hannah, last saw the books on Monday while they were clearing out their house in Broughty Ferry.

The collection consists of all seven Harry Potter books in hardback form.

The J.K. Rowling novels belonged to Hannah’s mother Veronica, who left them to her after dying of cancer, aged 45, four years ago.

They were meant to be taken to the teenager’s room during the clear out, but ended up in a wrong batch and accidentally taken to the Cancer Research charity shop on Brook Street.

Billy said: “My wife bought them as they were coming out. They aren’t first editions so they’re not worth a ton of money but they were fairly early copies.

“She left them to Hannah after she died and obviously they mean quite a lot to her because of that.

“We had a pile of other stuff which we meant to take to the charity shop and somehow the books mistakenly ended up in there.”

The pair soon realised what had happened, however by the time they got to the charity shop yesterday morning the books had been sold.

© Mhairi Edwards

Billy and his daughter are now appealing for anyone with information on the whereabouts of the novels to get in touch with them via Facebook.

The 55-year-old said: “We went along to ask if they had them this morning, but they couldn’t find them and told us that they might have already been sold.

“The way that the shift work there, because it’s volunteers, they’re not sure who sold them or when it might have been.

“They did have some of our other stuff but they didn’t have any of the books.

“I’m desperate to get those books back and I would be really grateful for any help at all.

“If whoever bought them could get in touch with us and give them back, we would appreciate that so much.

“I know how much these books mean to Hannah and I was quite disappointed when I realised what had happened, we both were.

“She was quite upset as well, she’s heartbroken really. I know that those books had a strong connection to her mum.”