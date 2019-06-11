Family and friends pay tribute to ‘one in a million’ Neomi Smith who was found dead in Brechin

Family and friends have paid tribute to “one in a million” Neomi Smith after a man was charged in connection with her death.

Neomi, 23, originally from Aberdeen, was found dead in Brechin on Sunday and a 23-year-old man has now been charged with murder following the incident. Loved ones have expressed their shock at Neomi’s death.

Stephanie Robertson, of Aberdeen, said: “She was such a lovely girl and she has left us far too soon.

“Her life was just starting – she had everything ahead of her.

“She was such a happy outgoing girl. My thoughts are with her family at this moment. I feel very sad for them. I cannot get my head around it.”