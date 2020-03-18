Patients at Tayside Children’s Hospital get special Lion King treat from Archie Foundation

Youngsters from Tayside Children’s Hospital and their families were recently treated to a night away in Edinburgh to see the Lion King thanks to a local charity.

The Archie Foundation and its partners provided kids who had recently had treatment at the hospital the treat.

The Village Hotel, Yotel and the Dakota Hotel also provided rooms for the families to stay in.

Adam Davidson and his wife Alison enjoyed the trip with their sons Codylee, 6, and Tyler, 4.

Adam, from Downfield said: “Codylee has Von Willebrand disease, a blood disorder which makes him have nose bleeds every other day, while Tyler suffers from ice pick headaches, which cause severe cluster headaches and migraines daily.

“Having time away from hospital is great because when either of the boys is in, they can’t usually see each other, which means we can’t all be together.

“They were kitted out in their matching Lion King tracksuits and teddies and enjoyed the show massively.”

The Archie Foundation said it was thrilled to treat the families.