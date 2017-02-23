Scientists and fire investigators in Dundee are carrying out vital smoke alarm research that could save children’s lives.

Researchers from the University of Dundee have warned that commonly used smoke alarms may not wake children. They are seeking hundreds of families to help them trial a new smoke alarm sound aimed specifically at waking children.

It follows research which shows children respond to different tones and frequencies of alarm than adults and that boys and girls are wakened by a different combination of sounds.

This prompted a research study by Professor Niamh Nic Daeid of the University of Dundee’s Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification (CAHID) and her research student Dave Coss, a fire investigator and watch commander with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The research team investigated different sounds and found that a low frequency, intermittent “bleep-rest-bleep” pattern followed by a recorded spoken message appeared to be effective in waking up both boys and girls, with preliminary tests indicating a 90% success rate.

The researchers are now asking families to take part in what will be the largest citizen science project ever attempted in that research area.

Professor Niamh Nic Daeid said: “Our tests were carried out in the family home and 80% of the children, including all of the boys, slept through the alarm. We want to undertake more tests, in the familiar environment of the child’s home, and so we are appealing for volunteers to help us.

“I can’t think of a better way of bringing university research and public interest together.”

The team is looking for 500 volunteer families to work on the project.

Ei Electronics, a sponsor of the research, is also developing a low-frequency sounder which can be accompanied by a recorded voice warning, ideally that of the child’s mother.

A second project led by CAHID, alongside colleagues from the university’s school of medicine, NHS Tayside and the manufacturing and design sector will attempt to understand why children sleep through some sounds and wake to others.

However, the researchers have emphasised that current smoke alarms remain a valuable part of protecting against the dangers of fire and have saved thousands of lives.