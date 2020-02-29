Families left upset as Dundee care home plans to close doors

Controversial plans have been unveiled to close a care home and re-open it as a short-stay rehab centre.

The Turriff House care home on Rannoch Road will shut later this year after the council announced plans to convert the home into a short-stay rehab centre.

The families of those at the home were informed of the plans on Tuesday at a meeting where staff discussed the future of the facility and it’s residents.

It has not been made clear where current residents will go once the conversion takes place.

One family member said: “It was horrible, relatives crying and upset. I believe staff and unions were already informed prior to this.

“Turriff House has changed so much over the last year. I should have seen this coming.

“The old manager ran Turriff really well, always a warm welcome, but l don’t feel that when l walk in now.

“I am angry at the council, my relative won’t cope with another move so late in their lives as they have dementia.”

A Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership spokesperson, said: “For a number of years we have been reviewing our services to reshape the balance of care from institutional settings to a community based model.

“As part of this, the requirement for care home places is expected to stabilise or potentially reduce.

“In order to reshape the balance of care we are proposing a future model of intermediate and respite care to be provided within Turriff House. We are proposing that Turriff House will transition from a permanent care home to a short stay model.

“We understand these proposed changes will be upsetting for our current residents, family and staff. Discussions are ongoing with all affected parties and these will be reported back to the Integration Joint Board.

“A report will be presented to the Health and Social Care Partnership Integration Joint Board regarding the reshaping of care in Dundee and we will include the views of the affected parties in this report.”