Families flock to TeleTots 2019 launch day

Families have flocked to the latest TeleTots photo contest in the city.

And they voted the bumper event a real winner with fabulous prizes up for grabs.

One woman was so keen to enter that she was waiting on the photoshoot to open.

Proud mum Kayleigh Petrie, 23, and fiance Aaron Ogilvie, 25, from Coldside, brought daughter Oak to the photoshoot at Dundee’s Overgate shopping centre for the session.

The couple featured in the Tele last year when Aaron proposed to Kayleigh at Oak’s christening, where their daughter donned the family christening gown her mum and other relatives had worn going back almost 50 years.

Aaron said: “Oak was a bit hyper at first but she settled for the photographer.

“It’s a good competition with great prizes. She is 18 months and this is the first competition we have put her in. We were in the Tele last year when the paper did a story on our engagement party.

“I am just back from my stag week in Ibiza. We are getting married next May.”

Kayleigh added: “We’re pleased with the photos and it is a good competition.”

Rachel and Scott Docherty, both 31, from Menzieshill, brought their 16-month-old son Rupert to the session.

Rachel said: “We have another child, Rudy, who is eight, but we’ve never entered anything like this before.”

Kristina Stephen, marketing executive with DC Thomson, said: “The children have all been great and this is my favourite campaign to work on as you get to meet the readers and see the kids with their smiling faces.”

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “TeleTots really does represent one of the highlights of the year for the Evening Telegraph and it’s great it has now started.

“It is brilliant to see it getting off to such a fantastic start at the Overgate.

“Don’t miss our special TeleTots supplements when they start towards the end of the month.”