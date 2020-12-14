A major blaze which saw families evacuated from a Dundee multi has sparked a police investigation.

It is not believed that anyone was injured in the fire which began on the eight floor of Pitalpin Court around 10pm last night.

However, significant smoke and fire damage was visible today.

Police and fire investigation officers remain at the flats on Coupar Angus Road and Police Scotland confirmed it was being treated as “a crime scene”.

The landing on the eight floor was completely blackened and two flats on the floor also appeared to have significant fire and smoke damage.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “We were called to a fire at Pitalpin Court around 10pm last night.

“Fire fighters with two appliances and two height appliances used four breathing apparatus and and a major hose reel jet fought the fire.

“Fire investigation officers are at the scene today.”

No further details are available at this stage.