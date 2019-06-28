‘False alarm’ as two kayakers spark lifeboat scramble at Monifieth Sands

Two kayakers sparked a lifeboat scramble after being spotted at Monifieth Sands.

Broughty Ferry inshore lifeboat was called out when a member of the public believed the pair had become stranded at Barry Buddon last night.

The crew raced to the scene at 4.45pm, but a coastguard spokesman said: “Two persons were reportedly cut off but it turns out they were just wandering around the sand bar.

“They had taken a break and with them safe and well and with no injuries, the lifeboat crew stood down and returned to the station.”

He added: “As soon as we found out the two people were okay then the lifeboat crew was stood down. The call was made with good intent.”

The crew returned to wash the boat and refuel it.