Fallen tree blocks Perthshire street as strong winds wreak havoc across region

Strong winds wreaked havoc in parts of Perth and Kinross, knocking out power to nearly 200 homes.

A tree was toppled in Scone, blocking off Catmoor Street for more than an hour.

The area was cordoned off while crews worked to remove the obstacle using chainsaws.

Around the same time, residents in Errol were hit by a power cut after a SSEN pole was blown over.

The damage was reported at around 4pm, and engineers arrived on site at 5pm to install a new pole.

A SSEN spokesman said around 170 properties were affected. “We would like to apologise to our customers who have been affected by the damage to our pole and assure them our engineers will do all they can to restore their supplies as safely and as quickly as possible,” he said.

“If you ever come across any damage to our equipment, please don’t touch it, stay well back, call our 24/7 emergency line on 105 and we’ll arrange for an engineer to inspect the damage and make sure the situation is safe.”

North Methven Street in Perth city centre was briefly closed off on Tuesday afternoon, as fire crews attempt to stabilise stonework and fix loose masonry on buildings.

Emergency services were called to the area just after 2pm, amid concerns debris could be blown onto nearby cars.

Earlier, a van toppled on the A9 near Blackford. A Police Scotland spokesman said officers were called to the scene of the crash just before 1pm.

“The road was obstructed for a short period, but fully reopened at around 2.10pm.”