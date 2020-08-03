Falklands veterans pay tribute to fallen comrades in biker ride-out in Arbroath

The daughter of a marine who was killed in the Falklands before she was born was among those paying tribute at a sombre ceremony in Arbroath.

Around 60 veterans of the conflict rode into the town at the weekend to pay their respects to fallen comrades who were killed in the conflict almost 40 years ago.

They arrived at Western Cemetery around 2.30pm on Saturday to pay tribute to three men who died in the conflict – Corporals Peter Fitton and Ian Spencer, and Marine Paul Callan of 45 Commando, along with Cpl Laurence Watt of 42 Commando.

All four men were based at the town’s RM Condor base when they were sent overseas to serve in the war, which lasted from April to June in 1982.

Waiting in the cemetery to greet the riders were members of Cpl Watt’s family from Carnoustie – his widow Susan Dunholm and daughter Laura Milne, who was unborn at the time her dad was killed. Granddaughter Ailsa Milne, seven, was also present.

Laura said: “Mum was expecting me when dad was killed in the Falklands. It was overwhelming to see so many people here honoring and remembering my dad and the other men from Condor.

“We didn’t expect there to be so many. It has been a very poignant experience.”

Laura’s dad was killed on the evening of June 11 during the Battle of Mount Harriet, where 27 men from both the British and Argentinian sides were killed.

He was just 27 when he died and CorIan Spencer was killed on the same day.

Tributes were read to all men at their graveside and crosses laid before a minute’s silence was held.

The veterans were taking part in a marathon 2,400 mile motorcycle trip around the UK to raise awareness and funds.

The ride was organised by Airborne Forces Riders (AFR), an association of veterans, which serves soldiers and their supporters who ride motorbikes.

Their route around the UK will see them visit graves and memorials, including the 45 Commando in Arbroath, a unit which lost a total of 13 men during the 1982 conflict

Four riders will complete the full journey – Paul Moore, 60, and Andrew McColgan, 59, of 9 Parachute Squadron RE, Tony McKie, 45, of 1st Battalion, Parachute Regiment, and Phil Damant, 57, and the Royal Air Force.

Mr Moore, who served in the Falklands, said: “It started because we noticed a couple of the graves were not particularly well looked after and we started thinking a lot of them around the country were probably like this.

“There are basically three reasons we are doing this – in order to raise awareness, to enable us to pay our respects and to raise money for the South Atlantic Medals Association.”