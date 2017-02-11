Falkirk 3 Dundee United 0: Tangerines well beaten by Bairns

Dundee United blew the chance to close the gap at the top of the Championship as they went down tamely at Falkirk.

An early goal from John Baird put the home team one up, Aaron Muirhead netted from the penalty spot just after the break and James Craigen added a third before and hour was gone to give the Bairns an easy victory.

United were dealt a selection blow before kick off when ‘keeper Cammy Bell failed a fitness test on a thigh strain and his place had to be taken by Luis Zwick.

They were already going into the game knowing they’d be minus stalwart centre-half William Edjenguele because of suspension.

Lewis Toshney dropped back from midfield to cover that absence and Willo Flood returned to the starting eleven after a bout of illness.

It was a bad start for United as they fell behind as early as the fifth minute.

Tannadice old boy Lee Miller crossed from the right and John Baird got in front of his marker at the near post to head home off the underside of the bar.

Three minutes later only a wonder save by Zwick stopped the home side going two up.

A Craigen corner was met by Peter Grant and his powerful header looked net-bound until Zwick somehow got a hand to the ball to keep it out.

Falkirk were well on top for most of the first half but United almost levelled in the 37th minute when a Scott Fraser corner was headed onto the top of the bar by Thomas Mikkelsen.

That provided encouragement and just before the break a Flood shot was blocked.

Eight minutes into the second half Falkirk were two up. A Craig Sibbald pass sent Nathan Austin clear and he was brought down by Lewis Zwick for a clear penalty. After the goalkeeper was booked, Muirhead stepped up and netted confidently.

Just before the hour mark it was three when a failure to deal with a cross from the Falkirk left gave Craigen a simple task to score from six yards.

On a very bad day for Ray McKinnon’s men, they also lost Blair Spittal and Lewis Toshney through injury.