Shoppers and businesses have been warned to be on their guard after counterfeit notes were spent in Tayside.

The fake £20 notes were handed over at Asda, on Perth’s Dunkeld Road, and Greggs at the Fair City’s St Catherine’s Retail Park.

Police are looking to track down the man who spent the notes. He is described as being in his late twenties to early thirties of medium build with short dark hair.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit hooded top with a white stripe down the arm and legs and grey trainers.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “Please ensure that you check any notes you receive and report any that do not appear to be genuine.