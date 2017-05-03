Fake food poisoning claims could see all Brits banned from all-inclusive hotels in Mallorca

Holidaymakers could be banned from all-inclusive resorts in Mallorca after claims of food poisoning have rocketed in the last year.

The blanket ban for all Brits could come into force with hoteliers having reaching the end of their tether after handing out compensation payments of up to £5,000 for fake claims.

The number of those looking to cash in on dodgy stomachs while staying in Spain has soared 700%.

The Hotel Business Federation of Mallorca said it has pre-warned holiday firms about the potential ban in advance of the 2018 season.

Inmaculada Benito, of the group, told Spanish newspaper Diario de Hora: “The only way to address this once and for all is by taking drastic measures.”

One hotel boss was left fuming after forking out £5k per family member after they claimed to become ill after eating at the on-site restaurant.

Some hotel owners have asked chemists not to sell any sort of stomach remedies to Brits, unless they have a prescription from a local doctor. It’s hoped by going down this route will deter dodgy claims.

At the moment holidaymakers only need a receipt for a gastroenteritis product to file a claim for compensation once they are back in the UK.

Hoteliers in Mallorca estimate they have forked out around 50 million Euros in damages over the last 18 months alone.

The Hotel Business Federation of Mallorca have reportedly pre-warned tour operators about the potential ban in advance of the 2018 holiday season.

It is understood the federation have called meetings with the Secretary of State for Tourism and the British Embassy in Spain.