Britain’s only touring tribute festival company is coming to Dundee this summer after being granted a licence by councillors.

Fake Festivals is bringing its live show to the city’s Lochee Park for the first time on Saturday July 15 after winning the seal of approval from Dundee City Council’s licensing committee.

Tributes to rock idols Queen, Green Day and Kings of Leon are already signed up to perform, with five slots on the bill up for grabs by local bands.

Perth Fake Festival attracted a sell-out crowd to the Fair City last year.

The promoters are now hoping for a similar turnout when Dundee joins the long list of venues for 2017.

The committee granted the event a public entertainments licence subject to environmental conditions.

David Bowes, who sits on the committee, said councillors were impressed with what Dundee Fake Festival had to offer.

He said: “We were really happy with what was said on their behalf about what they’re going to bring to the Dundee area.

“They were very willing to accept the conditions and I don’t have any concerns about parking or anything like that.

“It’s going to be very mixed music and family-orientated, which is good to hear.

“They’re hoping to sell all the tickets locally so that everyone in the Dundee area can get a chance to go.”

It’s the latest in a line of big music events planned for Dundee this summer. At Camperdown Park, the inaugural Carnival Fifty Six festival will be held over two days in August — attracting global stars like Mark Ronson, Rudimental and Clean Bandit.

Before then, Slessor Gardens — the new green space at the city’s Waterfront — will host open-air concerts from UB40, Little Mix and Olly Murs.

Mr Bowes added: “It’s a really good addition and we’ve got a chance now to put Dundee on the music map.

“We’ve got the festival at Camperdown and everything that’s happening at Slessor Gardens. Normally it’s Glasgow, obviously being the big city, that gets all the main acts but this could be a chance for Dundee to attract them.”

Fake Festivals has been running events across the UK since 2007.

A statement on its website said: “Dundee Fake Festival is a tribute-based music event and one of our 2017 tour dates.

“We’re bringing three of our ‘fake bands’ to Dundee — professional touring-grade tribute bands that put on a superb performance.

“They look, sound and move like the real rockstars — you have to see them to believe it.

“Plus, talented home-grown bands based locally to the festival get to play support to our fake bands during their afternoon showcase. We work hard to ensure our festivals are safe, secure, accessible and friendly.”