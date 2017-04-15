The UK’s only touring tribute festival is celebrating its 11th year this summer with a brand new event in Dundee added to the tour.

The event takes place in Lochee Park on Saturday July 15, with three well-established tribute acts and another five local support bands providing the entertainment.

Dundee Fake Festival organiser Ian Brittain said: “After a fantastic first year running the Perth festival in 2016, I really wanted to spread the experience wider and bring Fake Festivals to Dundee.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring the local community together, support live music and have a safe family day out — we can’t wait.

“We have a great first line-up for Dundee, as leading tributes to Queen, Green Day and Kings of Leon take to the stage.

“We’re also really happy to give five local bands the chance to play to a new and bigger audience and to potentially build their own fan base for the future.”

Fake Festival owner Jez Lee added: “We are very proud to be the UK’s only touring tribute festival, supporting some of the UK’s best tribute acts and local homegrown talent. 2017 also sees some new additions to the tribute line-up.

“We remain committed to bringing live music into the heart of communities where local people can enjoy a day out in their local park with friends and family and have a great fun at an affordable cost.”

Early bird tickets are on sale now until midnight on June 15 at fakefestivals.co.uk