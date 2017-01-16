Attacker Faissal El Bakhtaoui is being tipped to make a big impact for Dundee in the closing months of the season.

The 24-year-old has taken time to settle into life in the Premiership since signing in early August following his decision to quit Dunfermline at the end of last season.

Having stepped up from League 1 football with the Pars, that did not come as a surprise to Dark Blues boss Paul Hartley.

But having seen El Bakhtaoui star in a couple of appearances just before the winter break and impress again when he came on for the second half of Tuesday’s friendly win at Arbroath, he believes his striker his showing what he’s capable of.

However, although Paul stressed this season will remain a learning curve for the French Moroccan, he’s expecting him to make a significant contribution between now and May.

“It’s taken a little bit of time with Faissal but we knew that would be the case because of the step up he was making,” said Paul.

“But he has been working hard and coming on. Then he gets that goal against St Johnstone (in the last game before the break) and he’s grown in confidence.

“He’s got great talent, great control and is technically very good.

“He’s got everything to do a good job.”

One thing El Bakhtaoui will not be doing for Dundee, for a while yet at least, is starring very often at 3pm on a Saturday at Dens Park.

The latest round of TV fixtures announced earlier this week means between now and the top-flight split in April there will only be two home fixtures on the traditional time and day.

St Mirren visit in the Scottish Cup a week today but the next Saturday mid-afternoon kick-off is not until Hamilton Accies come calling on April 15.

That’s the last game before the top flight splits into two sections for the final five rounds of fixtures.

And already this term home fans have been starved of Saturday afternoon football.

Since the league campaign got under way in August, there have only been four home games that have kicked off at 3pm.

Tickets for next week’s cup clash with the Buddies are available from Dens. Prices are £20 for adults and £10 for concessions.