Faissal El Bakhtaoui returns for Dundee after injury scare

Dundee are set to have striker Faissal El Bakhtaoui available for Sunday’s clash with Hibs at Dens Park.

After both he and strike partner Marcus Haber had to go off injured at the same time against Aberdeen last weekend, it looked like the Dark Blues were going into this weekend’s game with no recognised strikers.

However, El Bakhtaoui has trained this week and is expected to lead the line in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday.

Haber’s involvement, however, looks less likely with his thigh problem set to rule him out.

Dutch winger Randy Wolters is also nearing a return after missing the Pittodrie defeat with a hamstring issue picked up at Hamilton the week previous.

The Dark Blues’ injury list, however, is still lengthy going into the final match before the international break.

Club skipper Darren O’Dea is on the comeback from a knee problem but Sunday will probably come too soon for him while Sofien Moussa isn’t expected back for a couple of weeks after knee surgery.

New signing Josh Meekings is still making his way back from a long-term knee problem suffered back in February and manager Neil McCann doesn’t expect to have the central defender ready until after the international games.

Meanwhile, physio Gerry Docherty is still busy working on long-term absentees Craig Wighton, James McPake and Julen Etxabeguren.