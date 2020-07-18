Fairytale send off for ‘bubbly’ Freya Skene, 7, after her tragic death

As balloons were released on Friday morning, creating a colourful spectacle in the sky, it proved to be a fitting tribute to “little angel” Freya Skene.

Dozens of mourners lined the streets on Friday to say their final farewells to the seven-year-old, who tragically died in an accident earlier this month.

Friends, family, neighbours, schoolmates and strangers, held a respectful round of applause as the funeral procession passed through.

A horse drawn carriage carrying Freya’s tiny pink coffin made its way from James Ashton funeral directors on Cardean Street and was led through the streets by a police escort.

© DC Thomson

Freya’s mum, Brooke Reid, had dressed in her daughter’s favourite – a fairy costume complete with beautifully coloured wings.

She wasn’t alone, with many others who had gathered wearing similar outfits in tribute to Brooke’s “baby girl”.

© Supplied

The procession passed Freya’s school, Clepington Primary, where the carriage briefly stopped to allow those gathered to say goodbye.

After a few moments, a family member asked everyone to release their balloons, which had been passed out before the arrival of Freya and her family, and the sky was a mass of colour as they floated off.

The procession resumed and ended at Dundee Crematorium where more balloons were released before 30 family and friends went inside to say their final goodbyes.

The incredible send-off was made possible thanks to a fundraiser which saw kind donors from all over Scotland raise more than £23,000.

The fundraiser was launched following Freya’s tragic death on July 6.

Along with Brooke, the youngster was playing happily in the fairy pools at Ossians Cave beauty spot at The Hermitage near Dunkeld when a strong current carried the pair into the water.

They were rushed to Ninewells and although Brooke survived, Freya was pronounced dead a short time later.

Following Freya’s death, her mum paid tribute on social media and said: “What I know is I survived for a reason and we are all going to make her so proud & I know she left a print on everyone’s heart because she was so kind, caring, bubbly and determined in life.

“I’ll miss her so much and I don’t know how life will be without her but together as a family we are going to do everything we can to make sure she’s always remembered.

“Freya Ava Skene we will always love you and we were so proud to have you in our life for that short time.

“Like I have said from the beginning when you came into my life and saved me. You’re my little Guardian Angel & now you truly are.”