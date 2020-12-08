Fairy door trail to be launched at Dundee Botanic Garden

People are being invited to participate in a fairy door trail, which is to be launched at the University of Dundee’s Botanic Garden.

Staff at the garden have teamed up with local artist Gill Hastie to create a self-guided trail that will allow visitors to explore the green space while searching for hidden fairy doors.

Launching on December 12, children and adults are invited to find 20 miniature painted doors in the Mediterranean and Native Plants areas of the garden.

“We are delighted to offer the opportunity to share plant and animal stories in the habitats we steward here,” said Kevin Frediani, curator of the Botanic Garden.

“Gill’s creativity, combined with stories connected to our living collections, provide the perfect reason for a family visit to the garden.

“The trail will introduce visitors to some wonderful public art and give the benefit of a walk in a beautiful setting, known to help with health and wellbeing, while encouraging exploration and inquiry in the world around us. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn and explore.”

Gill previously helped bring lockdown relief to children in Invergowrie by painting and creating fairy doors to help encourage exercise and exploration of nearby nature.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“I was delighted to be given the opportunity to develop this public art idea and embed it into such a beautiful and diverse environment,” said Gill. “The garden is a haven and has so many interesting stories to share.

“The doors invite visitors to see the garden from a different perspective, encouraging them to come off the main path and go through the smaller, less utilised paths of the garden.

“I hope it engages the imagination of both young and older visitors and raises a few smiles by opening doors to the gifts nature has to offer.”

The fairy door trail map and leaflet are available in the visitor centre of the University of Dundee Botanic Garden from Saturday December 12.

As part of the West End Christmas Fortnight 2020, visitors can enter the garden for free on Saturday and Sunday.

In 2021, the University of Dundee Botanic Garden will celebrate its 50th anniversary. Another 30 doors are to be placed in other areas of the garden over the course of the year, bringing the total to 50 – one to celebrate each year since the opening of the attraction.

Spaces can be booked here.