Fundraising fairy door trail expands from Perthshire to Angus

A fairy door trail which was started to brighten up the lives of local youngsters has spread all the way from Invergowrie to Carnoustie.

Last month the Tele revealed Tayside artist Gill Hastie hoped to sprinkle some fairy dust on the lives of local children stuck in lockdown.

Gill, 43, from Invergowrie, created a local fairy door trail to give children a fun activity to do on their daily exercise, while keeping a safe distance from others.

Now her idea is spreading to Angus where a trail in Carnoustie will raise money for Children’s Hospice Across Scotland (Chas).

Jackie Campbell, also based in Invergowrie, is a registered volunteer fundraiser for the charity, heading up a group of around 30 local volunteers.

Jackie recently hit the headlines with her fundraising knitted and crocheted rainbows. Now she has joined forces with Gill to create more fairy door trails to raise money for the charity.

Jackie said: “When I got in touch with Gill she very kindly agreed to help us and has designed 55 doors for us to sell to raise money for Chas and also to create another fairy door trail for local children to enjoy.

“We came up with Carnoustie as the location because I was in touch with two women there, including Jenny Howe whose son Blake sadly passed away earlier this year. Blake had been at Rachel House.

“Jenny and another lady, Pam Rodger, were happy to get involved so the fairy door trail in Carnoustie was created.

“We only went live with this at the weekend and already we have sold many of the doors. It’s incredible how it has taken off.”

She added: “By purchasing a door, we would like residents to display them outside their property where they can easily be identified at a safe distance by the children.

“These doors will, in time, be plotted on a trail map and children are encouraged to tick them off safely during their daily hour of exercise, keeping to government lockdown guidelines.”

Jackie said: “Every penny we raise will be donated to Chas along with the funds we have already collected for them in 2020.

“We anticipate doors will sell fast and we are asking for a minimum donation of £10 for each door.”

Jackie said that she hoped that she would be able to take the fairy door trail to other locations in Tayside soon.