Volunteers were facing a race against time to put on football matches for children in Dundee after yet another bout of vandalism on the pitch at Fairfield Park.

Amateur team St James Football Club faced having to reschedule games after yobs tore up their seven-a-side pitch at Fairfield Park, just off Happyhillock Road, on Tuesday.

Members of the committee arrived at the facility on Wednesday morning to find the scrambler bike track marks across the playing surface.

Fairfield Projects Hub Officer, John Cairney worked tirelessly to ensure an U13’s girls fixture could still go ahead – but slammed the vandals who ripped the pitch, which is not the first example of Fairfield Park vandalism recently.

The 35-year-old said: “It was the last thing I wanted to see yesterday. The 11-a-side pitch wasn’t targeted but the seven-a-side pitch was.

“There was an incident around Bonfire Night as well where we had a bit of trouble and I’m also aware the Drumgeith pitches were targeted this week.

“Thankfully because the ground is relatively soft we’ve been able to repair the damage but that’s taken me away from other tasks to ensure I could tend to this.

“Our U13’s girls team are scheduled to play Dryburgh this weekend, they very kindly offered to host the game because of the circumstances.

“It should go ahead at Fairfield Park but our worry is this could happen again in the days and weeks to come.

“We’ve already had so much disruption to local football with Covid-19 and it’s so disappointing that something like this has happened.”

John said the club hadn’t contacted Police Scotland, as they fear there is little officers could do to catch the people behind the vandalism.

But there are hopes of installing CCTV cameras in a bit to curb anti-social behaviour in the area.

John added: “We have contacted the police in the past but I don’t think there is much officers could realistically do.

“There are paths that are accessible to the public from the Drumgeith side and there isn’t much we can do to prevent access.

“Ideally we are looking to install some form of CCTV to act as more of a deterrent, if anyone in the local community or businesses community could assist us to fund this it would be a massive help.

“On speaking to the local community I know they are just as angered by this recent incident.

“Nobody wants to see kids games getting stopped because of senseless vandalism.”

John who also manages and plays for St James’ over-35s team said despite the current doom and gloom there could be some good news on the horizon.

“We have all the funding in place for a 3G pitch where the seven-a-side pitch is currently situated,” he said.

“We are just awaiting final approval from Dundee City Council on this, one advantage would be that this would be fenced off and secure for the teams.”