FAI into lorry driver’s death at Angus farm is adjourned

An inquiry has heard how a lorry driver died while loading straw bales at an Angus farm.

Christopher Black, 49, died after falling from the vehicle at Cotton of Turin farm, Forfar, on November 23 2017.

A fatal accident inquiry was held at Dundee Sheriff Court to establish the circumstances surrounding Mr Black’s death.

The inquiry heard from 48-year-old Alan Ramsay, whose firm D Ramsay & Son operates the farm.

Mr Black was picking up straw bales from the farm while working for local company Ian Murrie Haulage Ltd.

The court heard how Mr Black had changed his method of loading the straw bales prior to his fatal fall.

While under questioning from fiscal depute Gavin Callaghan, Mr Ramsay said: “There were to be straw bales that were collected from our premises.

“Chris was the driver. I was in the telehandler helping to load the bales.

“He was wanting to put them up in a different way. It was more difficult. He just joked and said ‘we’ll manage.'”

Mr Ramsay added: “It was doable. I was loading up at the passenger’s side of the lorry. He was at the driver’s side and I didn’t think he was at any risk at that point.

“I then became aware of my dad running which was unusual. I then seen him lying on the ground.”

Sheriff George Way adjourned the inquiry to consider his determination.