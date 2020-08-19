Dundee factory workers sent home after ‘petting puppy’ belonging to owner with Covid-19

Around 20 Dundee factory workers have been sent home from work after reportedly petting a dog belonging to someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The group of staff at Dover Fueling Solutions in the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate were sent home from work yesterday after one worker’s partner tested positive for coronavirus.

It is understood the worker, who was on annual leave at the time, had met with some of his colleagues on their lunch break to show off his new puppy – however anyone who petted the dog has now been sent home and told to self-isolate.

This comes only a day after the 2 Sisters chicken factory in Coupar Angus was shut down because nine employees tested positive for the deadly virus.

One worker, who did not wish to be named, said: “Someone who is currently on holiday came to work with a new puppy and everyone from the factory was out on their break clapping the puppy and not keeping a two metre distance from the guy who brought the dog, it was crazy.

“Now all the dog clappers have all been sent home and all the factory is worried about what is happening as there doesn’t seem to be any information from management.

“We have all been working closely with all of the could-be infected people and are worried about what to do and why they have been sent home as a precaution, yet people they work with haven’t been told anything and are still working away as normal.

“The fear is rife, we don’t want to be working if it’s unsafe to do so.”

A second employee said they fear a similar outbreak to the one at the 2 Sisters factory will now happen at the Dover factory.

They said: “I think we should all be getting sent home because we have come into contact with this person, he has gone round the whole factory.

“There could now be people in the factory who have it but don’t realise because they have not been tested.

“It is a big factory and everyone should be getting tested after what happened at the 2 Sisters.

“I am worried about it because I spoke to the guy whose partner has it and now I want to get myself tested as I’ve been in contact with him.

“I am trying to book an appointment just now rather than waiting to find out his test result because, if he comes back positive, I wonder how many other people have been in contact with him.”

A spokeswoman for Dover said: “The safety, health and wellbeing of our employees is of paramount importance to Dover Fueling Solutions Dundee, and we understand the severity of Covid-19.

“Accordingly, enhanced protocols have been in place since we reopened on March 31 2020 to help ensure the continued safety of all staff working at our facility.

“Earlier this week we learned that some of our employees may have been in contact with someone near our facility whose spouse had tested positive for Covid-19, but who themselves has not shown any symptoms.

“As a precautionary measure, all employees who came into contact with this individual were promptly identified and sent home to quarantine for 14 days.

“We continue to work hard to maintain a safe working environment and are constantly using enhanced safety protocols, including for example, extensive sanitation practices, one-way employee foot traffic and strict social distancing rules above and beyond what is recommended by the government.

“We are committed to adhering to these safety measures and strongly encourage our entire team to do the same.”